The North Thompson Spartans Senior Sevens rugby team, comprised of players from both Barriere and Clearwater Secondary, played in the division finals at Clearwater Secondary School on Thursday afternoon, May 17.

The team were victorious and now move on to the Okanagan Championships on May 25 in Kelowna.

If they finish in the top four they can move on to the June 9/10 Seniors Sevens Provincials at Brentwood Collage on Vancouver Island.