Spartan Senior Rugby team has successful season

Members of the North Thompson Spartans rugby team pose for a picture after winning the West Zone championships.

Submitted

The North Thompson Spartan Senior Rugby team recently wound up a tremendously successful season in which the team, a combined effort of both Barriere and Clearwater Secondary Schools, went undefeated in league play (15-0) and successfully defended the West Zone Rugby title.

As a result, the team qualified for the Tier 2 Senior Rugby 7’s Provincial Tournament at Brentwood College Secondary School located in Mill Bay on Vancouver Island.

In a remarkably short period of time the members of the team and the communities of Clearwater and Barriere worked together to raise enough funds to send the team to the Island.

Special thanks goes out to members of the communities that donated funds: Clearwater Elks, Clearwater Secondary School PAC, Clearwater Community Forests, District of Clearwater, Thompson Nicola Regional District, the Wadleggers, the Sim family, and, Vix Meyer.

Thanks is also extended to the drivers who transported the students to the Island: Jen Wadlegger, Tammy Whelen, Dave Saunders, Sylvain Menard, and Jay Meyer.

Thank you also to coaches David Whelen and Jairus Bromley, and affiliate coach Gabe Francis.

And a very special thanks to our athletic directors Marie Giesbrecht and Brian Tommasini who provided the behind the scenes organization for the team.

