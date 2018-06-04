Spartan Race looks for volunteers

The Spartan Race is coming to Kimberley on July 13 through 15.

Spartan races feature ruing in mud and water, climbing hills and mountains, crawling under barbed wire and jumping fire — a true adventure race.

Called the Rocky Mountain Trifecta Weekend, the Kimberley race will feature a Sprint of over five kilometres and 20 to 23 obstacles on Friday, a super of more than 13 kilometres, with 24 to 29 obstacles on Sunday, a Beast of over 20 kilometres and 30 to 35 obstacles on Saturday, and the Ultra, a more than 50 kilometre, with over 60 obstacles on Saturday. All races feature an elite mens and womens category as well as age group and open categories.

These races can attract 3,000 contestants and 1500 spectators. It’s billed as the fastest growing participation sport in the world.

If you’d like to take part but are not sure about actually running the race this year, why not sign up to volunteer and get a close up look at what the race is all about?

Megan Field from the host Kimberley Alpine Resort says she has just spoken to Katarina Bobanovic, Spartan National Series Director, and the message is that volunteers are desperately needed to pull the race off.

“The perks for volunteering are pretty sweet ,” Field said. “Spartan Volunteer T-shirt, snack and lunch, free race entry to any Canadian Spartan Sprint, Super or Beast and a full day gets you a free Spartan hoodie.”

If you would like to volunteer on race weekend, please go to http://www.spartanrace.ca/en/community/volunteer-2/volunteer/ or email volunteers@spartanrace.ca