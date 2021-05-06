Spallumcheen Golf Course men’s night results

90 players on course for weekly competition

The Spallumcheen Golf and Country Club started its weekly men’s night competition April 13. (Morning Star file photo)

Spallumcheen Golf Course’s weekly men’s night competition from May 4. Total of 90 players.

FIRST FLIGHT

1st low gross: Ron Nolan 70

1st low net: Dan Gardiner 68

2nd low gross: Darryl Zubot 72

2nd low net: Dave Haverty 69

3rd low gross: Don Helm 74

3rd low net: James Brown 72 (Retroactive)

Best net 9: Michael Hunter 33

Deuce: Hunter, Zubot ($30 each)

SECOND FLIGHT

1st low gross: Jeff Work 76 (R)

1st low net: Ryan Gabert 65

2nd low gross: Bryan Cook 76

2nd low net: Bob Smith 69 (R)

3rd low gross: Glen Fester 79 (R)

3rd low net: Joe McFadden 71 (R)

Best net 9: Dave Hoyte 33 (R)

Deuce: Rick Forrest ($65)

THIRD FLIGHT

1st low gross: Riley Clark 83 (R)

1st low net: Doug Hiebert 69

2nd low gross: Rodger Bergen 84

2nd low net: H.R. Wilson 72 (R)

3rd low gross: Randy Glatiotis 85 (R)

3rd low net: Don Jones 72

Best net 9: Tom Macgillis 32

Deuce: Carry Over

FOURTH FLIGHT

1st low gross: Dave Hank 88

1st low net: John Carberry 66

2nd low gross: Hubie Petersen 90 (R)

2nd low net: Billy Smith 71 (R)

3rd low gross: Bernie Stayer 70

3rd low net: Glen Guest 72

Best net 9: Tom Wild 31

Deuce: Angus Armstrong ($110)

KELLY O’BRYANS GC – Murray Oakden

FOOTJOY FLEX SHOES – ART HEALE

