Spallumcheen Golf Course men’s night results

Spallumcheen Golf Course’s weekly men’s night competition from May 4. Total of 90 players.
FIRST FLIGHT
1st low gross: Ron Nolan 70
1st low net: Dan Gardiner 68
2nd low gross: Darryl Zubot 72
2nd low net: Dave Haverty 69
3rd low gross: Don Helm 74
3rd low net: James Brown 72 (Retroactive)
Best net 9: Michael Hunter 33
Deuce: Hunter, Zubot ($30 each)
SECOND FLIGHT
1st low gross: Jeff Work 76 (R)
1st low net: Ryan Gabert 65
2nd low gross: Bryan Cook 76
2nd low net: Bob Smith 69 (R)
3rd low gross: Glen Fester 79 (R)
3rd low net: Joe McFadden 71 (R)
Best net 9: Dave Hoyte 33 (R)
Deuce: Rick Forrest ($65)
THIRD FLIGHT
1st low gross: Riley Clark 83 (R)
1st low net: Doug Hiebert 69
2nd low gross: Rodger Bergen 84
2nd low net: H.R. Wilson 72 (R)
3rd low gross: Randy Glatiotis 85 (R)
3rd low net: Don Jones 72
Best net 9: Tom Macgillis 32
Deuce: Carry Over
FOURTH FLIGHT
1st low gross: Dave Hank 88
1st low net: John Carberry 66
2nd low gross: Hubie Petersen 90 (R)
2nd low net: Billy Smith 71 (R)
3rd low gross: Bernie Stayer 70
3rd low net: Glen Guest 72
Best net 9: Tom Wild 31
Deuce: Angus Armstrong ($110)
KELLY O’BRYANS GC – Murray Oakden
FOOTJOY FLEX SHOES – ART HEALE
@VernonNewsroger@vernonmorningstar.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.