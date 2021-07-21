Spallumcheen Golf Course men’s night results

Spallumcheen Golf Course’s weekly men’s night competition from July 20 drew a total of 94 players in more hot, smoky conditions.
FIRST FLIGHT
1st low gross: Darryl Zubot 72
1st low net: Brian Knourek 70 (Retrogression)
2nd low gross: Ron Nolan 75 (R)
2nd low net: Tyler Galenzoski 70
3rd low gross: Geordan Van Gelder 75
3rd low net: Dan Gardiner
Best net 9: Dave Bissell 33 (front)
Deuce: Bissell, James Brown, Zubot, Bob Smith ($15 each)
SECOND FLIGHT
1st low gross: Darold Zukowsky 78
1st low net: Ryan Odagiri 69 (R)
2nd low gross: Phil Fahie 79
2nd low net: Gord Holm 69
3rd low gross: Doug Kuhn 81 (R)
3rd low net: Tom Gordon 72
Best net 9: Murray Moffat 33 (back)
Deuce: Brian Bedard, Gary Gilchrist ($30 each)
THIRD FLIGHT
1st low gross: Tom Macgillis 81 (R)
1st low net: Hubie Petersen 66
2nd low gross: Don Redgwell 81
2nd low net: Bob Craig 69 (R)
3rd low gross: Don Jones 84 (R)
3rd low net: Rob Vandenheuvel 69
Best net 9: Fred Soderberg 32 (back)
Deuce: Vandenheuvel x2, Randy Glatiotis ($20 each)
FOURTH FLIGHT
1st low gross: Gary Chamberlain 85 (R)
1st low net: Gord Lane 66
2nd low gross: Bob Spearman 85
2nd low net: Tom Wild 69 (R)
3rd low gross: Harry Bowker 86
3rd low net: Shane Miller
Best net 9: Mel Krysko 33 (back)
Deuce: Louie Siewertsen ($60)
KELLY O’BRYANS GC – Jim Arthur
H&L GLASS GOLF BALLS – Doug Jackson
FOOTJOY FLEX SHOES – Doug Hiebert
@VernonNewsroger@vernonmorningstar.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.