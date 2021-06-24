The Spallumcheen Golf and Country Club started its weekly men’s night competition April 13. (Morning Star file photo)

Spallumcheen Golf Course men’s night results

Largest field of year – 98 players – tackle course

Spallumcheen Golf Course’s weekly men’s night competition from June 15 drew a total of 88 players (June 8 results also included below).

FIRST FLIGHT

1st low gross: JP Duranleau 72

1st low net: Steve Burns 69

2nd low gross: Paul Reid 73

2nd low net: Dave Haverty 70 (Retrogression)

3rd low gross: Ron Nolan 74

3rd low net: Keith Bruce 70

Best net 9: James Brown 33

Deuce: Geo VanGelder, Dave Bissell, Jim Pepper, Dave Gray x2 ($15 each)

SECOND FLIGHT

1st low gross: Dave Schneider 79

1st low net: Brian Bedard 70

2nd low gross: Tyler Galenzoski 82

2nd low net: Gord Holm 73 (R)

3rd low gross:

3rd low net: Ryo Odagiri 73

Best net 9: Don Redgwell 35

Deuce: Redgwell, Holm, Murray Moffat, Bedard ($10 each)

THIRD FLIGHT

1st low gross: Joe McFadden 82 (R)

1st low net: Gord Fox 69

2nd low gross: Tom Gordon 83

2nd low net: Don Jones 71

3rd low gross: Duane Batty 86

3rd low net: Grant Cooper 72

Best net 9: Clay Anderson 33

Deuce: Gordon ($55 each)

FOURTH FLIGHT

1st low gross: Rodger Bergen 87

1st low net: Glen Guest 69

2nd low gross: Hubie Petersen 88

2nd low net: Billy Smith 72

3rd low gross: Bruce Baldwin 90 (R)

3rd low net: Angus Armstrong 73

Best net 9: Harry Bowker 34 (R)

Deuce: Bruce Kerr ($240, Hole No. 15)

KELLY O’BRYANS GC – Don Helm

H&L GLASS GOLF BALLS – Bernie Stayer

FOOTJOY POLOS – Rick Bernard, Frank Genaille

JUNE 8 MEN’S NIGHT (101 players, season high)

FIRST FLIGHT

1st low gross: JP Duranleau 71

1st low net: Darcy Smith 72 (Retrogression)

2nd low gross: Chris Jahnig 73 (R)

2nd low net: Sean Storteboom 72

3rd low gross: Darryl Zubot 73 (R)

3rd low net: Dave Bissell 73 (R)

Best net 9: James Brown 35

Deuce: Smith, Haverty, Don Helm x2, Brown ($10 each)

SECOND FLIGHT

1st low gross: Bob Smith 72

1st low net: Jim Arthur 67

2nd low gross: Glen Fester 77

2nd low net: Tyler Galenzoski 69

3rd low gross: Jim Pepper 79

3rd low net: Johnny Lysholm 70 (R)

Best net 9: Dave Hoyte 33

Deuce: Smith, Kerry Strome, Rick Forrest, Ryan Gabert ($20 each)

THIRD FLIGHT

1st low gross: Rod Celesta 81

1st low net: Gord Fox 69

2nd low gross: Duane Batty 83

2nd low net: Bob Craig 70 (R)

3rd low gross: Doug Hiebert 84

3rd low net: Clay Anderson 71

Best net 9: Harry Bowker 33

Deuce: Hagen Klose ($60 each)

FOURTH FLIGHT

1st low gross: Hubie Petersen 87 (R)

1st low net: Angus Armstrong 70

2nd low gross: Ronald Epp 88 (R)

2nd low net: Gord Isobe 71

3rd low gross: Bill Lukacs 88

3rd low net: Bob Spearman 72

Best net 9: Bob Slonski 35

Deuce: Carry Over ($170)

KELLY O’BRYANS GC – Paul Reid

H&L GLASS GOLF BALLS – Larry Doyle

TITLEIST VOKEY WEDGE – Rick Forrest

