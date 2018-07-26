Spain stops Tuchscherer’s Canadian crew at U-17 Basketball Championships

Deanna Tuchscherer and Team Canada were knocked out of contention with a 72-50 loss Wednesday.

Deanna Tuchscherer and her Canadian teammates put their hands in before a group-play game against Angola.

Deanna Tuchscherer and Team Canada have been relegated to the consolation bracket at the 2018 FIBA U-17 Women’s World Basketball Championships.

The tournament started last Saturday and continues through Sunday in Minsk, Belarus.

Tuchscherer’s crew opened with back to back wins over Latvia (65-51) and Angola (66-36), but hit the wall Tuesday in a 64-48 loss to Australia.

After playing 14-plus minutes in the first two games, Tuchscherer was limited to 6:36 against the Aussies. The GW Graham senior didn’t score, but pulled down three rebounds.

Moving into the Round of 16, Canada was defeated 72-40 by Spain, ending their gold medal hopes. Tuchscherer was again used sparingly, playing 7:16 off the bench. She contributed two points, one rebound, one assist and one steal.

Canada faces Colombia in their next game, scheduled for tomorrow (Friday).

See fiba.basketball/world/u17women/2018