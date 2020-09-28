Space identified for dressing room at Comox Valley Sports Centre

The regional district has identified an under-utilized space in the Sports Centre that could be converted into a dressing room for the Comox Valley Glacier Kings Junior B hockey team.

At the Sept. 15 meeting, directors on the Comox Valley Sports Centre Commission approved a recommended $20,000 contribution from the hockey club and $25,000 from the CVRD to create the dressing room.

The district money would go towards building services and infrastructure, while the Glacier Kings contribution would pay for furnishings.

•There is a possible grant opportunity to retrofit the mezzanine area in the Sports Centre. Upgrades would include an accessible washroom, HVAC for the common areas and sports flooring. The cost of the proposed project is about $446,000. The CVRD’s portion would be about $120,000. Demand for the mezzanine space has grown since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic.

