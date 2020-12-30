Participants run down the trail at Crescent Park at the 2020 Resolution Run. The 2021 event was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (Contributed photo)

South Surrey’s Resolution Run cancelled due to COVID-19

Other two events in Fraser Valley Trail Run Series still tentatively scheduled to go ahead

For the first time in years, South Surrey and White Rock cross-country runners can relax on New Year’s Day.

The annual Resolution Run – which is normally held Jan. 1 at Crescent Park as part of the Fraser Valley Trail Run Series – has been cancelled this year, as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic that has cancelled gatherings and sporting events across the province.

Normally, the event is well-attended, with runners of all ages and skill levels using the event as a way to ring in the new year. Traditionally, it features two different routes – either a four-km or eight-km option.

Last year’s run was won by a pair of fleet-footed teenagers, as then-Earl Marriott Secondary runner Jeremiah Mackie – who now competes at Gonzaga University – won the men’s eight-km race, and Maya Kobylanski, a Southridge School graduate who now runs for the University of Idaho, was the first to cross the line in the eight-km women’s race.

While Friday’s Resolution Run will not go ahead, the other two events in the Fraser Valley Trail Run Series are still tentatively scheduled to go ahead later this winter. The Aldergrove Ramble – to be held at Aldergrove Regional Park – is still set for Feb. 7 while the Fort to Fort Trail Run is planned for March 7 in Langley.

For information on those events, visit www.penrun.ca and click the ‘events’ tab.

The Semiahmoo Peninsula’s other popular Jan. 1 event – the annual Polar Bear Plunge – has also been cancelled in its usual form, but rather than gather at White Rock Beach, organizers have encouraged would-be participants to take part in the chilly tradition at home.

