Chris Van Ness, a coach in the South Surrey-White Rock Minor Softball Association, holds a microphone for a team of young singers, who belted out the Canadian national anthem during opening-day ceremonies Saturday afternoon. (Lance Peverley photo)

South Surrey-White Rock Minor Softball Association officially opened the 2018 season April 7, with opening-day ceremonies at Sunnyside Park.

Each team from the association took part in the ceremony, which would have been followed by a handful of games, if not for the rainy weather, which caused them to be postponed.

As part of the event, teams marched with banners, players belted out the national anthem, and dignitaries and league officials spoke to the crowd.