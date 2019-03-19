South Surrey players on pitch during Canada Sevens event

Semiahmoo Peninsula rugby players were front at centre in Vancouver earlier this month, during the 2019 HSBC Canada Sevens event.

While international teams are main draw of the popular event – which was held at BC Place – BC Rugby’s elite youth sevens teams also took the field.

The girls team lost to Rugby Canada’s Development Academy team 14-0, while the provincial boys side defeated the Prairie Wolfpack 43-5.

The girls team is chock full of South Surrey and White Rock talent. BC Rugby lists Bayside Rugby Club members Nikki Duchesne, Robyn Alexander, Callie Foreman, Molly Shellard, Amelia Statnyk, Sadie Gluvic, Mia Bullock and Katie Deslauries on its U18 Lower Mainland roster, as is Earl Marriott Secondary’s Rachel Smith.

There were plenty of local connections to the U18 boys team at BC Place, too.

The team was coached by Earl Marriott rugby coach Adam Roberts, and players included EMS twins Talon and Takoda McMullin, and White Rock resident Saki Seumanutufa, who plays with Bayside.

Against the Wolfpack, Team BC jumped out to an early lead, and slowing pulled away as the clock ticked down. Takoda had a pair of tries in the victory, and Sam LaRue had one.

“It was a fantastic atmosphere for the boys to be a part of,” said Roberts in a news release, adding that Canada Sevens player Harry Jones spoke to the team before the game.

“Based on this performance, I’m hopeful that we will soon see some of these players in Canada shirts following in the footsteps of Harry… and the many other BC players on the Men’s Sevens team.”

