South Surrey martial arts instructor to take helm of Wushu BC

Just over a year ago, when Mostafi Sabeti was named head coach and manager of Wushu Canada’s national team, he vowed to take the martial art to new heights in this country.

Now, he’ll aim to do the same within the province, too, after recently being named president of Wushu BC.

“We have lots of potential with athletes here in B.C., we just need some (direction) and some more organization,” Sabeti, who runs Golden Glory Martial Arts in White Rock, told Peace Arch News Friday.

Wushu originated in China and is the official name of kung fu and one of the most popular forms of martial arts, though it is only now gaining more popularity in Canada. The sport consists of two parts – taolu, or forms, and sanda, which is one-on-one fighting.

Sabeti’s expertise comes in the latter discipline.

In a letter announcing his appointment, Wushu Canada president Sunny Tang said Sabeti will be tasked with “guiding and growing the sport of Wushu.”

“If we work hard, and help everybody I think we can really develop the sport here in B.C.,” Sabeti said.

Sabeti, who grew up in Iran before coming to Canada, began training in Wushu when he was just 10 years old, before transitioning to kickboxing and boxing when he was 18.

“I’m almost 40 and most people my age who love martial arts started because they loved Bruce Lee. You watch Bruce Lee movies and want to start training in martial arts… that’s why I started,” Sabeti told PAN last year.

