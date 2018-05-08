South Surrey gymnast snags gold at westerns

South Surrey’s Viktoria Duchesne made the most of a trip to Edmonton last month, winning gold at Aspire 2 Gymnastics’ Western Canadian championships.

Duchesne and her fellow competitors took part in four events – floor, beam, uneven bars and vault – which each gymnast receiving a score out of 10 for each. At the end of the competition, results are tallied up and an overall title is awarded to the athlete with a score closest to 40.

Duchesne’s total mark of 35.35 was enough for the overall gold medal, edging another B.C. competitor, Anastasia Smolev, who was second with a score of 34.7. Third place went to Albert’a Devyn Carter.

The South Surrey gymnast’s overall score was boosted by her performance in both uneven bars, where she won gold, and in vault, where she finished first with an almost perfect score – she finished with 9.55 points.