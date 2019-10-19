South Okanagan zone championships Oct.21

The Princess Margaret Mustangs are headed to the south zone field hockey finals

The Princess Margaret Mustangs are headed to the South Zone finals of the secondary school girls’ field hockey championships.

The squad capped off another successful season with a 1-0 shutout of the Similkameen Elementary Secondary School team at Maggie recently. The victory gave them second place overall in the standings.

Maggie controlled the play for the most part but their opponents played a strong defensive match to keep them in the game.

The lone goal of the contest was scored by Linn Beck with Christine Maurer assisting.

Annika Wright and Eden Pearce shared the shutout.

The game before, they lost a 3-1 decision to the strong Southern Okanagan Secondary School team of Oliver.

The teams were deadlocked at 1-1 at the half. Maurer scored the goal and Kayla Francisco assisted.

The South Zone finals take place in Oliver on Oct. 21.

Along with Maggie, Summerland, Keremeos and host Southern Okanagan Secondary will take part.

The top two teams from the zones advance to the valley championship in Kelowna Oct. 26.

