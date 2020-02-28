South Okanagan mayors put their BCHL jerseys on the line

Mayors of Penticton and West Kelowna make a "friendly" wager on the BCHL series outcome.

Penticton Vees Caron Kosobud breaks out of his end in the first period against his West Kelowna Warriros oppoents during the opening game of the Interior Division B.C. Hockey League Playoffs Feb. 27 at the South Okanagan Events Centre. (Mark Brett - Western News)

The mayors of Penticton and West Kelowna have thrown their hats, well, at least their jerseys, in the not-so-political ring of the B.C. Hockey League (BCHL) Interior Division quarter final playoffs between the Vees and Warriors.

Penticton Mayor John Vassilaki and West Kelowna Mayor, Gord Milsom, have placed a “friendly” wager on their community’s first round matchup in the BCHL playoffs.

The mayor of the losing team will attend the following meeting of their opponent’s council wearing the jersey of their victorious counterpart.

Heading into the second game of the series Feb. 28, the Vees are up 1-0 following a decisive 7-1 win the night before at the South Okanagan Events Centre (SOEC).

Game time is 7 p.m.

