South Okanagan Flames win their first-ever lacrosse league title

The South Okanagan Flames will have a little more time to bask in their Thompson-Okanagan Junior Lacrosse League championship title.
The Flames defeated the Kamloops Venom best-of-five final series, 3-1 and they now wait for the B.C. Junior B Tier 1 Lacrosse League best-of-seven finals between the Coquitlam Adanacs and Delta Islanders. That series starts this weekend and will determine who the Flames will face in the Junior B provincial championship.
In the TOJLL finals, the Flames gutted out a 16-15 win in double overtime, thanks to a goal from Cairo Rogers and assists from Alex Nimmo and Zander Torres, to take the first game against the Venom. The Flames took that momentum into Game 2 winning 12-9. The Venom fought back to take Game 3 by a score of 9-7 and in a low scoring affair the Flames finished off the Venom’s season handing them a 5-4 loss. Flames player Liam Mclaren scored the game-winner in Game 4 with 32.3 seconds remaining in the third period.
The Flames are one of the original members of the league, joining in 2000. After many lean league seasons, struggling to floor a team, and even almost folding as an organization, over the past 20 seasons, they won their first TOJLL title.
To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.
@PentictonNews newstips@pentictonwesternnews.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.