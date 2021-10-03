Sourdif named Giants team captain

Giants forward Justin Sourdif has been named the 18th captain in the history of the Langley-based WHL team.

The announcement was made Friday, Oct. 1.

“It’s a tremendous honour to be named captain of the Vancouver Giants,” said Sourdif.

“Throughout my time in Vancouver, I’ve been so fortunate to have guys like Tyler Benson, Jared Dmytriw and Alex Kannok Leipert lead with their actions, habits and words. I’m looking forward to following in their footsteps and continuing the great legacy of captains that this franchise has had in place over the past 20 years.”

Head coach Michael Dyck described Sourdif as a “homegrown Vancouver Giant who understands the importance and the significance of this honour. His work-ethic, character, on-ice ability and the respect that he’s earned from his teammates and the coaching staff are all factors that made us confident in naming him our captain.”

Sourdif was originally selected third overall by the Giants in the 2017 WHL Prospects Draft. Since then he’s appeared in 147 career regular season games (all with Vancouver). In that span he’s collected 60 goals and 74 assists for 134 points. He’s added two goals and six assists for eight points in 24 career playoff games. Last season Sourdif led all B.C. Division skaters with 34 points (11G, 23A) in 22 games. He is the reigning Vancouver Giants and B.C. Division Player of the Year.

Internationally Sourdif attended Hockey Canada’s National Junior Team Summer Development Camp in Calgary last Summer. Additionally he earned a Silver Medal with Canada during the 2019 Hlinka Gretzky Cup and served as an alternate captain with Team Canada Red at the 2018 World Under-17 Hockey Challenge.

