Sourdif called to national training camp

Vancouver Giants forward Justin Sourdif is among 51 players invited to attend Hockey Canada’s National Junior Team summer development camp.

The eight-day camp begins on July 28 and runs through August 4.

Sourdif, a 2020 draftee of the Florida Panthers, just finished his third full season with the Langley-based Giants, leading the team and the entire B.C. Division with 34 points (11 goals, 23 assists) and was named player of the year.

He added nine power play points (2 goals, seven assists), two shorthanded goals and four insurance markers.

For his entire WHL career, he’s appeared in 147 regular season games and has notched 60 goals and 74 assists for 134 points, and two goals and six assists for eight points in 24 playoff games.

Internationally Sourdif is no stranger to representing Canada, having earned a silver medal during the 2019 Hlinka Gretzky Cup. He was also an alternate captain with Team Canada Red at the 2018 World Under-17 Hockey Challenge.

Giants General Manager Barclay Parneta said “Justin is deserving of this honour and we are very excited that he’s earned this opportunity. He was one of the top players in the entire WHL last season, and his leadership, skill, and consistency are all characteristics that will serve him well at this camp.”

Five goaltenders, 16 defencemen and 30 forwards have earned invites to camp, participating in a variety of on- and off-ice sessions. The camp will also feature combined practices and intrasquad games with players attending Canada’s National Men’s Summer Under-18 Team summer development camp on Aug. 2-3.

Of the 51 players invited, 28 were selected in the 2020 NHL Draft, 20 hope to have their names called this week at the 2021 draft and one is eligible in 2022.

Langley Advance Times