Sooke Under-15 soccer club gunning for success

Team's lost just three games in three years

The Sooke Soccer Club’s Under-15 girls’ soccer team following its 2-0 win over Oak Bay. (Contributed photo)

The Sooke Soccer Club’s Under-15 girls’ soccer team is simply set up for success.

It has a core group that has played together for several years, and over the last three seasons has lost just three games, when you combine its success in U13, U14 and U15.

This season the U15 team went 10-0 in the Lower Island Soccer Association’s Silver division before promoted to Gold. In its first Gold game against Oak Bay, the local squad produced a 2-0 win. A week later it took division powerhouse Saanich Lakehill to the brink, before losing 2-1.

Head coach Paul Clarkston has quite the system, and one that’s produced two straight league and playoff championships.

Sooke begins its quest for Gold supremacy in March when playoffs begin.

“This team is pretty exceptional. These girls are extremely dedicated,” said Clarkston, who’s coached the core group of players for six years.

The team’s success, while relying on its core group, has also welcomed talented young players, and this year added a full-time goalkeeper to the mix.

And despite entering the Gold division midway through the season, Clarkston is confident his club can see success after a period of adjustment.

The Sooke team will play every team in the division between now and March in a set of seven games.

“This is a very good team,” he said. “The team going to Gold was a huge accomplishment, and it’s giving the players a reason to keep up their strong work ethic.”

“I’m happy for them.”

