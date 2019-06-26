Sooke under-12C fastball club wins bronze

The Sooke Smashers won bronze at the under-12C regional fastball championships, held at Cordova Bay. (Contributed)

The Sooke Smashers won bronze at the recent under-12C girls minor fastball regional tournament at Cordova Bay.

The Smashers played six games over the weekend, beating Salt Spring Island 14-8 in the bronze medal game.

Team players included Niya Clarkston, Sophie Constandinou, Kamryn Hurst, Charlotte Prill, Marlee Wilkinson, Maddison Myers, Abigail Fisher, Layla Cool, Makenna Tayler, Willow Daniels, Carlee Rear, and.Kali-Mae Wilson.

The team was coached by Kyle Chornoby and Brandi Wilson.

