Sooke Thunderbirds win two over the weekend

The Sooke Thunderbirds continued their winning ways last weekend with a pair of wins over the Cowichan Valley Capitals and Comox Valley Chiefs in U15 Vancouver Island Amateur Hockey Association play.

On Saturday, the Thunderbirds took their second straight win in as many games against the Capitals. This time with a 11-3 thumping.

Leading the charge for Sooke was Grady Sluggett with four goals and an assist. Other local goal scorers were Manzi Gatari (3), Cash Amos (2), Jasper McConnachie (1) and Rylan Sokolosky (1).

Sooke’s second win of the weekend came on Sunday in the Comox Valley, with the Thunderbirds beating the Chiefs 5-2.

Gatari scored twice for Sooke, with singles coming from Sokolosky, Logan Smith and Gracie Szadkowski.

