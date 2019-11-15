Sooke takes silver at Coquitlam tournament

The Sooke Thunderbirds in action earlier this year. (Bruce Hogarth)

Silver is a pretty nice colour to the Sooke Thunderbirds.

The local squad took second place in the Coquitlam Bantam A Gold Classic tournament over the Remembrance Day long weekend, going 4-1 in the preliminary rounds before losing to minor hockey powerhouse Powell River Kings in the final.

Powell River took an early 1-0 lead in the final game and never looked back, adding two goals in the second and a final tally in the third period to post a 4-1 victory.

Other games saw Sooke beat Alberni Valley 5-1, Kamloops 6-2, Coquitlam 6-0, and Oceanside 7-4. The lone loss in the early rounds came at the hands of Burnaby Winter Club, 4-3.

Top point producers on the weekend for Sooke were Daniel Wiley with 12 points and Grady Sluggett with 11, while Cole Friesen and Gracie Szadkowski netted 10 points apiece.

