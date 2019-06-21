Sooke Stealers qualify for provincial championship

The Sooke Stealers are off to the provincial championships next month in Quesnel. (Contributed)

They’re off to the provincials.

Sooke Minor Fastball Under 16C girls team qualified for the provincial championships with a third place finish at the district playdowns.

The Stealers beat Cordova Bay, Peninsula, and Gordon Head. The team’s only loss came at the hands of Saanich’s Lake Hill.

Central Saanich and Gordon Head are the other South Island teams that will head to the provincial championships in Quesnel from July 12 to 14.

ALSO READ: Volunteers restore, upgrade softball field in Sooke

The Stealers appearance at the provincial championship is no surprise as the squad went 12-4 over the regular season, and was the only team to beat powerhouse Central Saanich.

“The team played well, and [the players] worked their butts off,” said head coach Brent Sluggett.

“The season boiled down to a great parent group, and kids with no drama. It was unbelievable.”

The Stealers play their first game at the provincials on July 12.

Fifteen teams are in this year’s tournament, with each team playing in a four-game round-robin followed by a double-knockout format for the playoffs.

It’s the first year the Stealers have made an appearance at the provincial tournament, but Sluggett likes the squad’s chances.

“If the team plays together like they did against Peninsula and Cordova Bay, we’ll do great,” he said.

“It’s anybody’s game.”

editor@sookenewsmirror.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter