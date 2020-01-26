Sooke runners place well in Cobble Hill 10K

Robert Butterworth placed first in men's 80-84 division

Lead runners set the pace in the Cobble Hill 10K race on Sunday. Three Sooke runners were in the top three in their age-category events. (Joseph Camilleri photo)

Several Sooke athletes competed in the second race in the Vancouver Island Race Series – Cobble Hill 10K – on Sunday.

The overall winner was Jim Finlayson of Victoria with a time of 35:31. He also broke the course record in the M45-49 division, set by Craig Odermatt in 2015.

On the women’s side, Jen Millar broke the tape at 36:37.

Sooke runner Robert Butterworth placed first in the M80-84 division with a time of 1:09:27, while Danielle Mennie (F35-39-39:52) and Pauline Nielsen (F50-54-46:17) took second in their respective age categories.

Other Sooke results:

Reg Willick (M55-59-44:09); Dave Nesbitt (M40-44-44:30); Angela Puszka (F30-34-46:48); David White (M50-54-49:57); Scott Mennie (M40-44-51:36); Maggie Curtis (F45-49-1:01:12); Kevin Laird (M55-59-1:05:59);

Bruce Hawkes (M75-79-1:08:41); Sandra Fawcett (F65-69-1:08:58); Teresa Lennox (F50-54-1:10:02); and Leanor Davidson (F70-74-1:30:44).

There were 504 participants in the Cobble Hill 10K with three age groups broken.

The Cobble Hill 10K is followed by Cedar 12K on Feb. 9, Hatley Castle 8K on Feb. 23, Port Alberni Paper Chase 15K on March 8, Comox Valley RV Half Marathon on March 22, TriStars Sooke 10K on April 5 and the Synergy Health Management Bazan Bay 5K on April 19.

To register for any of the races in the Island Series go to www.islandseries.org.

