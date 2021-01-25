Sooke Minor Fastball eyes return to diamond

Sooke Minor Fastball hopes to return to the diamond this spring for a full season.

“COVID has created a lot of unknowns for minor sports, but our plan is that the season is going to go ahead,” Justin Wilson, the league president said.

Sooke Minor Fastball started outdoor pitching clinics in mid-January and plan to have indoor clinics in Sooke or Langford beginning in February.

Last year the league ran a partial season in July and August for older players and about 40 registered. In a typical year, enrolment tops about 160, and the season runs from April to July.

Amateur sports across B.C. have been curtailed in the last year due to COVID-19 concerns.

The most recent directive from the provincial health officer has amateur sport returning to Phase 2 activities in early February, which would allow for full team practices.

“It’s so important that the kids get out and participate in something in a safe, COVID-friendly manner, covering all COVID protocols. Safety is our No. 1 concern, but ensuring kids are out, and active is probably no more important now than ever,” Wilson said.

To register for Sooke Minor Fastball, please go online to www.sookefastball.ca.

