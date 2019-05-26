Sooke Ladies off to a strong start

The Sooke Ladies are turning heads in the Victoria Women’s Fastball League in their first season.

The local club is boasting an impressive mid season record of 7-2-1 and is the only team to knock off league-leading Impact (9-1-0).

Sooke’s only losses were close games to the Storm and Shady Ladies.

“It’s been a pleasant surprise,” said manager Len Sudlow. “We didn’t know what we’d be up against.”

All Sooke Ladies players, ranging in age from 19 to 28, learned their game playing for Sooke Minor Fastball, and many played together in the past.

The club has strong pitching and batting so far this season, but team defence has struggled.

“The defence is questionable at times and gets us into trouble,” Sudlow said.

“It’s hard to shake off the rest when you can’t practice on a regular basis, due to time restraints and life commitments.”

The Sooke Ladies play their games in Saanich, Langford, or View Royal, but Sudlow hopes next year the team will host exhibition games at Art Morris Park, in Sooke.

Local realtor Tammi Dimock is the team sponsor.

The Victoria Women’s Fastball League wraps up in mid July.

