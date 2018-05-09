Sooke fastball teams hit the field

The U12 girls softball team is hosting the Finn Kennedy Memorial tournament this weekend at Art Morris Park. (File photo)

The Sooke fastball season is officially in full swing.

Men’s and youth teams alike have lots to look forward to with upcoming games and the Finn Kennedy Memorial tournament taking place this weekend at Art Morris Park.

The tournament, hosted by the Sooke U12 girls team, begins Saturday at 10 a.m. when Sooke plays their first game on Diamond 1.

The Sooke team will be joined by four U12 girls teams from the Victoria area for the tournament, with Sunday’s games beginning at 9 a.m.

The opening game for the Sooke men’s fastball league took place May 1, when the Hammers took on Compass. The final score was tied 2-2.

“With stands freshly painted and the smell of hot dogs and fries cooking, sun shining, what more could you ask for,” said Georgia Medwedrich, who keeps score of the games.

There are four teams in the men’s league, with games scheduled every Tuesday and Thursday until the end of July, starting at 6:30 p.m. at Art Morris Park. Thursday, May 10 Compass will take on Fenway.

“Come on down and enjoy the excitement and some great ballpark food, cooked up by the local Lions club,” said Medwedrich.

For an up-to-date schedule on Sooke Minor Fastball games, please visit sookefastball.com.