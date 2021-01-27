Sometimes I wish I had dumb kids

By James Durand

When Rhyley turned three she asked for a dog. I said NO!

Don’t get me wrong, I love dogs. I had dogs as a kid and I definitely think Rhyley would make a great dog owner, but as many of you know, pets are work, and kids don’t do much of it.

Life is busy at the Durand/Campbell household and we barely find enough time to do what we need to now, so adding more work to the mix is not an option until we clear some things off our plate.

Rhyley got the point back then and didn’t ask me often about a dog, although, over the years, she has apparently researched breeds, work loads, costs, etc…

I came home from a ride last week to a nice lunch and homemade cookies prepared by Rhyley. While I ate, she presented all the reasons she should have a dog.

It seems she has never forgotten the answer seven years ago and rather than understanding my point like I thought, she has been working diligently overcoming the obstacles and forming a corporate level pitch that I’m sure would impress any CEO.

All afternoon long during the four hour, highly-detailed presentation, my brain was saying, “No, No, No.”

I was adamantly against it, until Rhyley told me how motivated she would be to ride if she had a dog, and that shop dogs brought a calm over many bike stores.

“Swicked needs a dog Dad.”

What just happened? Did I get outwitted by a ten year old? Before I knew it we were looking at rescue dogs on line.

I’m still trying to get out of this, and I managed to hold her off for few days, but I’m 90 per cent sure I’ve lost this battle.

I’m James Durand and I’m Goin’ Ridin’, probably with a dog…

Campbell River Mirror