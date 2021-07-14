Some of Canada’s top curlers bringing on-ice talents to Parksville

Mary Ann Arsenault will be one of the instructors of the Academy of Curling, coming to the Parskville Curling Club this September. (Michael Briones photo)

The Academy of Curling is coming to Parksville Curling Club from Sept. 10 to Sept. 12.

The academy, which will feature Canadian champions Russ Howard, Mary-Anne Arsenault and Grant Odishaw, will provide instruction to new members and those at the beginner, intermediate and advanced levels.

A series of seminars will be held at the PCC located at the Parksville Community Park. It is open to all regular curling and stick curling members of PCC and also open to non-members.

READ: District 69 Arena ownership to transfer from RDN to City of Parksville

On Friday, Sept. 10, the clinic for novice players will be held from 5 p.m to 8:30 p.m. The intermediate/competitive clinic will be held on Saturday, Sept. 11 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Sunday, Sept. 12, the session will be for intermediate, competitive and teams from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Registration started on July 1 for camp but the event will be limited to only 48 participants each day. For more information, you can call Zack at the 250-248-3764 or Penny at 250-240-6988.

— NEWS Staff