Somber mood at Canada Games Park in Calgary post-Olympic vote – Okanagan ski coach

Chinook winds and melting snow were not the only dampers on the atmosphere at Calgary’s Canada Olympic Park Wednesday.

“It’s pretty downcast out here right now,” said Penticton ski coach Rob Kober about news Calgarians, the day before voted, against the city putting forth an offer to host the 2026 Olympics. “Everyone here had a pretty vested interest in trying to go ahead with that bid and eventually win it. It’s a really bummer for me too.”

Kober, who is now head coach of the Alberta moguls team, helped the Canadian men’s moguls teams to gold medal finishes in the sport in the last three Olympics and is currently at training camp at the Alberta facility.

“Having been here for the games in ’88 and being able to experience the games in Vancouver it’s something special that is awfully hard to put a price tag on,” said Kober. “I get it, it is a burden to the taxpayer but there is another side to that, but you have to believe it can be done responsibly and it can be done to the mutual benefit of all parties, Calgary did that in 88 regardless of which accountant you’re listening to it’s an opportunity lost in my opinion.”

Mark Brett | Reporter

