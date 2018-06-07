Solmes solid for Ice Cold Pitches

The Ice Cold Pitches used strong defensive play and stellar pitching by reliever Tracy Solmes to ground first-place Delaney Properties Tenacity 16-5 in Vernon Ladies Slo-Pitch League play Wednesday night at Kin Park.

Taryn Robertson went 4-for-4 as the Pitches improved to 5-4-1. Jenny Gartner, Brittany Medhurst and Shaina McGiverin all produced three hits, while shortstop Ashley Charleton delivered three hits and turned a couple of clutch double plays. Solmes supported her cause by going 3-for-4.

The Competition Exteriors Dynamite stuffed the Ice Cold Pitches 14-2 in other league action.

Kristie Spelay went 5-for-5 with one RBI for the Nitros (5-5), while Tamara Milford was 3-for-4 with one ribbie. Sheena Haines drove in four runs on three hits and was stellar on the mound.

The Dynamite lost 11-7 to the White House Mortgage Gators with Kas O’Neil going 5-for-5 with a home run and three RBi for the Nitros.

The Gators brushed back the Tenacity 15-6 in other action, improving to 4-7. The Tenacity are 6-4-1.