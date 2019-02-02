Softball stars going for catching record

Maple Ridge's Franklin and Ross will need 1,200 catches in less than an hour

Team Canada softball player Larissa Franklin will be part of the Guinness record attempt at 1,200 catches in under an hour. (Contributed)

A pair of Maple Ridge softball stars are going for the Guinness World Record for playing catch.

Team Canada softball player Larissa Franklin and Katelyn Ross, the head coach of the Garibaldi secondary softball academy and a counsellor at Alouette Addictions, will make the attempt.

Both women are elite in the sport, and have played NCAA softball on U.S. scholarships.

They will have to catch the ball 1,200 in less than an hour to beat the record.

That’s 20 catches per minute, or one every three seconds, for a solid hour.

They will go for the record on March 2 at Garibaldi. They will invite spectators to come and watch, with entry by donation with all proceeds going to the causes.

The attempt is being made is to raise awareness of the importance of getting youth in sports, of team connections, and of after-school activities to encourage youth are active in positive community connections. They hope to raise funds to support kids accessing sports.

“In the addictions field, I see a high correlation between boredom, lack of connection and low self-esteem being connected to using at a young age,” said Ross. “I know the opportunity that feeling connected can give kids, and I want to play a role in providing that.

“We can’t control every child’s home life, but we can provide a space to be safe and feel connected!”

Franklin was born and raised in Maple Ridge, works at the provincial head office for KidSport, and is Ross calls her “a huge inspiration to young aspiring athletes as well as the entire softball community.”

She plays the game at the top level. Franklin has officially been announced to making team Canada again this year and is working towards playing in the 2020 Olympics.

Ross was also born and raised in Maple Ridge, and works to give back to her community in various ways, including offers of free instruction, and sets up fundraisers for a variety of causes.

“I have a huge passion for helping others, and I want to raise funds and awareness to these causes, softball as a sport of opportunities and pushing yourself to chase your dreams!” she said.

“Softball provided me an opportunity, a positive social network, a place to spend weekends in a connected social environment, instead of out partying with all of my friends.

“Softball is not only a part of who I am, it made me who I am, it gave me so much opportunity that I feel the need and want to give back in all aspects of my life.”

At noon on the day of the attempt they will offer a presentation about the causes, the opportunities softball has provided for them, and their personal experience about the causes we are raising funds for.

The record attempt will take place from 1-2 p.m.