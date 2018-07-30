Sockeyes host invitational meet

Salmon Arm's local swimmers got to compete in their home pool on July 28 and 29

Swimmers prepare on the blocks before a race at the invitational meet at the Salmon Arm Rec Centre. (Kayleigh Seibel/Salmon Arm Observer)

The Salmon Arm Sockeyes hosted an invitational swim meet at the Salmon Arm Rec Centre pool on July 28 and 29.

