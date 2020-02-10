Comox Valley United made a $2,500 donation to Comox Valley Ground Search and Rescue, after defeating the Victoria Highlanders at the Vanier turf Saturday. Scott Larsen represented CVGSAR. Scott Stanfield photo

Soccer team raises $2,500 for Comox Valley Ground Search and Rescue

The local men's soccer team has made another generous donation to Comox Valley Ground Search and Rescue.

  • Feb. 10, 2020 12:00 a.m.
  • Sports

The local men’s soccer team has made another generous donation to Comox Valley Ground Search and Rescue.

After defeating the Victoria Highlanders 4-1 at the Vanier turf field Saturday, Comox Valley United presented a $2,500 donation to the service.

The team raised the money at the third annual Tom Butcher Memorial Indoor Tournament, December at the 19 Wing base gym.

Butcher, who was a defender on CVU, died at age 23 in an ocean kayaking mishap near Union Bay in December, 2016.

The previous two tourneys had raised more than $6,000 for CVGSAR.

Previous story
22 youths qualify for B.C. Winter Games
Next story
Home-course advantage helps Nanaimo runners win Cedar 12K

Just Posted

Most Read