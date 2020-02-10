Soccer team raises $2,500 for Comox Valley Ground Search and Rescue

The local men’s soccer team has made another generous donation to Comox Valley Ground Search and Rescue.
After defeating the Victoria Highlanders 4-1 at the Vanier turf field Saturday, Comox Valley United presented a $2,500 donation to the service.
The team raised the money at the third annual Tom Butcher Memorial Indoor Tournament, December at the 19 Wing base gym.
Butcher, who was a defender on CVU, died at age 23 in an ocean kayaking mishap near Union Bay in December, 2016.
The previous two tourneys had raised more than $6,000 for CVGSAR.