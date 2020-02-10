Soccer team raises $2,500 for Comox Valley Ground Search and Rescue

The local men's soccer team has made another generous donation to Comox Valley Ground Search and Rescue.

Comox Valley United made a $2,500 donation to Comox Valley Ground Search and Rescue, after defeating the Victoria Highlanders at the Vanier turf Saturday. Scott Larsen represented CVGSAR. Scott Stanfield photo

After defeating the Victoria Highlanders 4-1 at the Vanier turf field Saturday, Comox Valley United presented a $2,500 donation to the service.

The team raised the money at the third annual Tom Butcher Memorial Indoor Tournament, December at the 19 Wing base gym.

Butcher, who was a defender on CVU, died at age 23 in an ocean kayaking mishap near Union Bay in December, 2016.

The previous two tourneys had raised more than $6,000 for CVGSAR.