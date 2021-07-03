Soccer Shots Fraser Valley supports B.C. Autism community

A donation of $5 from every summer registration fee

Andy Abreo (President) and Kathrin Arcari (Executive Director) from Soccer Shots announced a program that will donate $5 to Autism B.C. out of every summer registration fee. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

Soccer Shots Fraser Valley (FV) is teaming up with AutismBC to raise funds for BC’s autism community.

This summer, the intro to soccer program for children in Abbotsford, Chilliwack, Langley, Maple Ridge, Mission, North Delta, Pitt Meadows and Surrey, is contributing $5 from each registration to the registered charity.

Andy Abreo, President of Soccer Shots Fraser Valley, said the program was “thankful this has given us the opportunity to learn and grow as a team by furthering our education on Autism.”

AutismBC has been providing programs and services to the autism community since 1975. Last year they helped over 6,000 people throughout British Columbia.

Julie Engleson, Development Coordinator of AutismBC, said the charity was “honoured to be approached” by Soccer Shots.

In addition to the $5 registration contributions, Soccer Shots FV is also offering families the opportunity to add a donation to AutismBC when they register.

Summer sessions run to the end of August for kids ages two to eight.

AutismBC’s stated goal is to “create an inclusive society where people on the autism spectrum are living their best lives.”

READ ALSO: VIDEO: Langley United Soccer Association holds virtual awards night

READ ALSO: In-house play welcomed after months of practices

Have a story tip? Email: news@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Langley Advance Times