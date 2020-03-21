Soccer on hold throughout April in Comox Valley

BC Soccer is advising members and affiliated clubs to plan for soccer activity to not occur in April.

Spring break camps have been cancelled in the Comox Valley.

Spring break camps have been cancelled in the Comox Valley.

Tentative new dates for the U15-18 Spring Soccer League are May 2-June 27. Spring Development, U7-11, is tentatively set for May 4-June 29.

Expect a delayed start to the Spring House League season. The Comox Valley United Soccer Club has a revised schedule which can change once it knows more from Canada Soccer and BC Soccer regarding the coronavirus. As such, registration for spring programs has paused for players on the waitlist. Registrations will re-open once BC Soccer and health governing institutions instruct it is safe to do so.

FMI: cvusc.org

Phone: (250) 334-0422, or email cvuscsoccer@gmail.com

