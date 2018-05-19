Soccer kids make waves in Ashcroft

Left: Clearwater Youth Soccer team Tsunami won the U13 Division with a shutout for every game. Coaches are Todd Phillips and Ryan Wilkes.Photos submitted

By Times Staff

Clearwater Youth Soccer had four teams attend a tournament in Ashcroft the weekend before last. A total of 52 kids and eight coaches took part.

The association’s team name usually is the Clearwater Rapids but since so many local teams attended each was named after a rapid on the Clearwater River.

Coaches Todd Phillips and Ryan Wilkes led Team Tsunamis to win the U13 Division with a shutout for every game (although it might have been a bit unfair, as the goalpost seemed to help them out a bit by being an extra defender).

Team Buckaroos did well, winning four of their five games and ended up with a third place finish out of 12 teams in the U10 Division.

Teams Sabertooth and Green Monsters had a great tournament as well and reached their goal of improving every game.

“A super fun weekend. We are lucky that Ashcroft invites us to join their wonderful tournament every year,” said one of the Clearwater coaches.

