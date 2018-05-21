Soccer girls qualify for Zones

Clearwater beats Barriere at home, going to Kamloops for Zones

Clearwater Secondary School girls soccer player Annika Wadlegger knees the ball during a game against Barriere at CSS on Tuesday, May 8. The local squad won the game 4-1.Photo by Keith McNeill

By Keith McNeill

Clearwater Secondary School girls soccer team defeated Barriere on Tuesday, May 8, to qualify for the Zone playoffs.

“It was a solid game from our team for a 4-1 victory,” said Ian Eakins, one of the coaches. “That win got us into the Zone playoffs with eight teams total – of which four will go to provincials.”

READ MORE: Girls host Raiders Cup soccer tournament (May 8, 2018)

The Zones playoffs were held in Kamloops on Wednesday and Thursday of this week. Clearwater was to play four games. Look for results in a future issue of the Times.

“We are up against some very good teams,” said Eakins. “Our team has done well this year and their play gets better every game.”

newsroom@clearwatertimes.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter