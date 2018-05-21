Soccer girls qualify for Zones

By Keith McNeill
Clearwater Secondary School girls soccer team defeated Barriere on Tuesday, May 8, to qualify for the Zone playoffs.
“It was a solid game from our team for a 4-1 victory,” said Ian Eakins, one of the coaches. “That win got us into the Zone playoffs with eight teams total – of which four will go to provincials.”
The Zones playoffs were held in Kamloops on Wednesday and Thursday of this week. Clearwater was to play four games. Look for results in a future issue of the Times.
“We are up against some very good teams,” said Eakins. “Our team has done well this year and their play gets better every game.”
