Soccer club wants to get everyone registered

With soccer fans wrapped up in the World Cup, it’s a fine time, too, to be thinking about soccer at the local level.

Harbour City FC, Nanaimo’s minor soccer association, is holding registration now for the fall and there are only a few more days before a late-registration fee kicks in July 15.

“The aim for the deadline is to get everybody signed up early, so that everyone can get on the team they want with the coach they want and with their friends,” said Daragh Fitzgerald, HCFC’s technical lead.

Last year, the minor soccer association tried to provide more coaching staff support to community coaches and received good feedback, so that strategy will continue across all age groups, Fitzgerald said. He said Harbour City FC has good connections with the Nanaimo United adult club and VIU university soccer, for example, and might as well take advantage of that.

To register for minor soccer or find out more information, visit www.harbourcityfc.com.