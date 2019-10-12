Soccer association hires new ops manager

The West Coast Auto Group FC has hired Shauna Williams as its new operations manager.

“Williams will manage all of the club’s operations and will work collaboratively with the board of directors and technical director to achieve the Club’s developmental and community-based objectives,” said a press release from the club.

She has a long history of service to grassroots soccer in Ridge Meadows, having dedicated more than 25 years of service to the sport. Williams has been involved as a player, volunteer coach, team manager, webmaster and board member with the club.

“Shauna is well known for her dedication to our sport and community, and she will make an important addition to our operations team,” said WCAGFC president Mike Savignano. “She brings both experience and leadership to our club, and we’re excited to have her in this role. This is a pivotal time in our history, as we look ahead to executing our strategic plan, and commit to achieving the next level of standards as part of Canada Soccer’s Club Licensing Program.”

She has also served the Alouette District Youth Soccer Association, both as board vice-chair and as the local club rep. In 2018, Williams was instrumental in the planning and coordination of the Alouette Cup, which saw boys and girls teams from under-13 to under-18 vying for a chance to represent the district in the BC Coastal Cup.

“My first exposure to youth sport came in 1987 when I had the privilege of working as a volunteer soccer coach with the Special Olympics,” she said. “That experience sparked my passion for community-based sport, a passion that has stayed with me ever since.

“In my time with our Club, I’ve been lucky to work with kids of all ages and abilities. I’m excited to start this new chapter with our club, and to collaborate with so many great staff and volunteers to help drive our sport forward in the Ridge Meadows community.”

The club recently achieved the Standard One designation in the BC Soccer Club Charter Program and will be supporting the upcoming BC Summer Games.

@MapleRidgeNewsnewsroom@mapleridgenews.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter