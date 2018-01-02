Soccer association digging in cleats for 2018 season

The WLYSA is already busy at work making preparations for the 2018 season.

Registration is currently underway for the Williams Lake Youth Soccer Association’s 2018 season. (Greg Sabatino photo)

There may be snow blanketing the lakecity, but the Williams Lake Youth Soccer Association is already busy at work making preparations for the 2018 season.

Registration for the upcoming season is now underway, with early registration dates applying until Feb. 16. Any registrations received after April 6 will be put on a waitlist and be accepted only if room is available.

The WLYSA notes 2018 will be the final year the association will be sending registration forms out in the mail and, moving forward, will be shifting to electronic notifications by e-mail, the WLYSA website and Facebook, for registration and other notifications of WLYSA events.

Online registration for the 2018 season is available at the following link: https://wlysa.soccerregistrar.com/index.php?fuseaction=league.form&id=2

For families in need of funding assistance to register for soccer, KidSport and Jumpstart funding is available to families in need and application forms are available at the WLYSA office or on the documents page of its website at http://wlysa.com/club-info/documents/.

Once again this year, the WLYSA is organizing its popular Soccer Festival for April of 2018.

It will be a free event to provide support, connections and continuing education for players, officials and coaches — currently slated for April 14, 2018 at the Esler Soccer Fields.

The WLYSA plans to offer several camps and development clinics including:

• Free soccer camp for players ages U6-U8 (2010-2010) and U9-U11 (2007-2009)

• Free Active Start coaching clinic for coaches of the U4-U6 players

• Free coaching development (sessions on injury prevention, nutrition, ethics and management

• Free referee development (on-field session to brush up on skills with BC Soccer Association mentor

• Free goalkeeping development (on-field session for goalkeepers and keeper coaches)

• Free child care

• Lunch and draw prizes provided

The WLYSA also notes several important dates coming up for the 2018 season:

• Feb. 16: early registration deadline

• April 7-8: learn to train clinic

• April 14: Active Start soccer festival

• April 19-21: league games begin

• April 30 to May 7: team/individual pictures

• May 11: volunteer appreciation dinner/barbecue

• June 12-16: minis windup (U4 to U10)

• June 18-23: seniors windup (U11 to U18)

• July 23-27: European Football School (EFS) camp (date may be subject to change)

Additionally, applications for the positions of rep and rep development coaches are currently available with the association and being taken until Jan. 10.

For more, visit the WLYSA website link for a rep/rep development coach application form: http://wlysa.com/wp-content/uploads/2011/08/WLYSA-Rep-Coach-application-2018.pdf.

The application can be submitted in person at the Esler Sports Complex or by e-mailing admin@wlysa.com.

For more information on the upcoming season for the WLYSA contact the office at 250-392-1103 or e-mail admin@wlysa.com.