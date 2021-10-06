So you think you’re a Riverite? Take the challenge!

Centre for Inspired Living director Jill Brocklehurst completing the So You think You’re A Riverite? Challenge. Photo courtesy Centre for Inspired Living

Want to really earn that big holiday meal?

Who needs a Turkey Trot, when you can go on a weird and wonderful Fitness Odyssey?

The Centre for Inspired Living has got some fun lined up over the holiday weekend, inspired by an outside-the-box fitness challenge that Director Jill Brocklehurst, recently cooked up (and completed herself in one day!) Challenge yourself to a super fast bike sprint, a super slow bike loop, a carry your bike overhead jog. There’s also running up three of the longest staircases in Campbell River as fast as possible, and then there’s paddling any body of water to create the shape of a heart (recording the shape via a tracking app).

Phew! You can embark on the odyssey alone or as part of a team (get the family involved), and, unlike Brocklehurst, you get three days to complete the segments and submit the evidence.

The event takes place over the holiday weekend, between 6 a.m. on Oct. 9 and 11:59 p.m. on Oct. 11. Entry is $25 per individual, or $40 per team. Participants are to complete the segments on their own and track their progress on Strava, as well as include video.

All entry fees go to local charities, and local vendors and retailers have kicked in lots of prizes for wacky categories to win in (as well as the old standards). So, even if you aren’t a big competitive racer it’s still a winning situation, all around!

For more info and to register, visit thecentrecr.org or contact 250-850-3064.

