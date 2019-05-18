Snyder comes up big as Tigers mercy Red Sox

Craig Snyder pitched a three-hitter on Tuesday and backed it up with a home run. (Kevin Rothbauer/Citizen)

Craig Snyder gave up a home run to the lead-off batter in the first inning of the Red Arrow Duncan Tigers’ game at Waldon Park on Tuesday night, then hit one of his own to seal up a five-inning mercy win.

Including the lead-off homer, Snyder held the Red Sox to three hits while striking out 12 as the Tigers improved to 2-0 to open the Nanaimo Senior Men’s Fastball League season.

Snyder’s fourth-inning dinger made it 8-1 for Duncan, a lead big enough for the game to be called after five.

“Otherwise we could have played a couple more innings,” Tigers manager Joe DiLalla said.

The Tigers scored their eight runs on seven hits, led by Marty Steen, who went 3-for-3 with one run and one RBI, and Snyder, who was 2-for-2 with two runs and two RBIs.

Tanner McQuarrie went 1-for-3 with a run and three RBIs, and Dan Whiteford went 1-for-3.

Parksville’s homer came off the bat of Ryschan Thompson, one of multiple New Zealanders on the roster, including 17-year-old pitcher Chris Agnew.

The Tigers visited Longwood Brewery at Pioneer Park and have another road game next Thursday at Wheatsheaf. They don’t play at home again until May 28 when they host Longwood at 7 p.m.