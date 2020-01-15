Snowstorm postpones games at Surrey RCMP Classic; ‘Elite Eight’ matchups set

The quarterfinal matchups are set at the Surrey RCMP Classic, the all-Surrey high school boys basketball tournament.
Wednesday’s games were cancelled due to the overnight snowstorm, with all games shifted to Thursday (Jan. 16).
An updated schedule includes the four quarterfinal matchups in the senior division:
• Lord Tweedsmuir vs. Elgin Park, 1 p.m. at Enver Creek;
• Guildford Park vs Semiahmoo, 3 p.m. at Guildford Park;
• Queen Elizabeth vs. Tamanawis, 2 p.m. at QE;
• Southridge vs. Fleetwood Park, 2:45 p.m. at Enver Creek.
Friday night’s senior semifinal games (Jan. 17) will start at 5:45 p.m. and 7:45 p.m. at Enver Creek Secondary’s gym. The school, located at 14505 84th Ave., also plays host to Saturday night’s final, a 7:45 p.m. start.
All scores and schedules are posted to surreybasketballclassic.info.
For 2020, 48 senior and junior teams are shooting for glory at the Classic, which is among Canada’s largest high school basketball tournaments. Close to 700 teen athletes will play 87 games this week.
The junior division championship final, also played at Enver Creek, is set to start Saturday at 12:15 p.m.
SENIOR TOURNAMENT revised schedule:
POOL B
THURSDAY Jan 16
9. 1:15 at FH: Johnston Heights vs. Salish
10. 2:45 at FH: Pacific Academy vs. Enver Creek
11. 4:15 at FH: Earl Marriott vs. Sullivan Heights. – CHAMPIONSHIP
MAIN DRAW THURSDAY Jan 16
9. 4:30 at EC: Princess Margaret vs. Surrey Christian
10. 11:30 at GP: Frank Hurt vs. Khalsa
11. 12:15 at QE: LA Matheson vs. North Surrey
12. 1:15 at GP: Panorama Ridge vs. Fraser Heights
13. 1:00 at EC: Lord Tweedsmuir vs. Elgin Park
14. 3:00 at GP: Guildford Park vs. Semiahmoo
15. 2:00 at QE: Queen Elizabeth vs. Tamanawis
16. 2:45 at EC: Southridge vs. Fleetwood Park
FRIDAY Jan 17
17. 10:00 at EC: Winner 9 vs. Winner 10
18, 11:45 at EC: Winner 11 vs. Winner 12
20. 1:15 at EC: Loser 13 vs. Loser 14
21. 3:00 at EC: Loser 15 vs. Loser 16
SEMI FINALS
22. 5:45 at EC: Winner 13 vs. Winner 14
23. 7:45 at EC: Winner 15 vs. Winner 16
CHAMPIONSHIP SATURDAY Jan 18
19. 9:00 at EC: Winner 17 vs. Winner 18
24. 3:30 at EC: Winner 20 vs. Winner 21
25. 5:45 at EC: Loser 22 vs. Loser 23 (3rd/4th Place)
26. 7:45 at EC: Winner 22 vs, Winner 23 (CHAMPIONSHIP)
JUNIOR TOURNAMENT New SCHEDULE:
THURSDAY Jan 16
Time Site Teams
17. 4:30 at Tam: Lord Tweedsmuir vs. Sullivan
18. 1:30 at Tam: LA Matheson vs. Tamanawis
19. 1:30 at Semi: Panorama vs. Semiahmoo
20. 3:00 at Tam: Holy Cross vs. Enver Creek
O. 3:00 at Semi: Earl Marriott Regent Christian
SEMI FINALS
22. 6:00 at EC: Princess Margaret Fleetwood Park
23. 7:30 at EC: Guildford Park Elgin Park
FRIDAY Jan 17
21. 1:30 at CH: Winner 17 vs Winner 18
24. 3:00 at CH: Winner 19 vs Winner 20 (5th place)
SATURDAY Jan 18
25. 10:30 at EC: Loser 22 vs. Loser 23 (3rd/4th)
26. 12:00 at EC: Winner 22 vs. Winner 23 Championship
