Snowarama doubles down

The Turcotte Compound Snowarama Drag Race and Freestyle is taking place at Smokin True Ranch on March 9 and 10, with proceeds from the event going to Easter Seals charity to send children with disabilities to camp Winfrey in Kelowna. File photo

The Turcotte Compound Snowarama Drag Race and Freestyle is going into its second year and organizers have stretched the event across two days to offer twice the action from its inaugural run.

“Last year we only did a one day event and we just found we had so many people come and support us, we needed to do a two day event this year because we barely had enough time to get through the racers for the day; last year we had 120 entries and this year we have 130,” said organizer Niki Turcotte.

“We’re doing double the racing and double the freestyle shows.”

Turcotte, whose husband Brett is a local X Games gold medalist and is hosting the event, added the drag race and freestyle also works as a fundraiser for Easter Seals, which will use the money raised to send kids with disabilities to Camp Winfrey in Kelowna.

Last year it raised $20,000 for the cause and it’s hoped it’ll raise more this time around, with snowmobile enthusiasts from across B.C., Alberta and the United States expected to show up and take part.

“We just wanted to give back to the snowmobile community and give back to Clearwater—Brett was born and raised in Clearwater so we wanted to do an event to help winter tourism and help raise money for the Camp Winfrey kids,” said Turcotte.

The Snowarama Drag Race and Freestyle was such a success in 2018, with roughly 500 people in attendance aside from the 130 racers, the venue had to be moved to the Smokin True Ranch this year to accommodate the expected spectators.

The Gymkhana Committee of The Wells Gray Riders Association will also be running the concessions for the weekend, raising money for their own organization so it can get saddles for children to use for horseback riding.

The Clearwater Ski Club will be hosting the awards dinner for the races on March 10; the doors open at 5 p.m. and the awards dinner buffet begins at 6p.m.

“It’s going to be a great event. There are going to be some big tricks happening, fast racing and it’s for a good cause,” Turcotte said.

“It’s supporting the community and even people outside the community, so it’s going to be good for everybody.”

The Turcotte Compound Snowarama Drag Race and Freestyle takes place on March 9 and 10 with tickets costing $15 a day for an adult or $20 for the weekend and kids get in free.