Snow Valley skaters ace Prince Rupert jamboree

The Snow Valley Skating Club took an enthusiastic group of young skaters to the North West Skating Jamboree in Prince Rupert on February 23 and 24.

The team that travelled to the North West Skating Jamboree in Prince Rupert. (Photo supplied)

The Prince Rupert club was a fantastic host and all the skaters did very well. The event is a team competition where skaters are grouped onto teams with skaters from clubs all over the northwest.

Skaters are also ranked individually and the club had many skaters ranked in the top three. Coach Mikaela Carreiro and Mariah Carvalho travelled to Prince Rupert with the skaters and they were very proud of their results!

Star 1 group 1; Hanna Kotze – 1st

Star 1 group 2; Ainsley McKinnon – 1st, Makaela Mendoza – 3rd.

Star 2 group 1; Elizabeth Kotze – 1st

Star 2 group 2; Ashley Wright – 1st, Mary-Ella Christiansen – 2nd.

Star 3 group 1; Serena Mueller – 1st, Olivia Baldo – 2nd.

Star 4 U10; Kasandra Luckey – 2nd.

Pre-intro interpretive group 1; Olivia White – 1st, Camilla Rego – 1st, Makaela Mendoza – 2nd, Tessa Medeiros – 3rd, Ainsley McKinnon – 3rd.

Pre-intro interpretive group 2; Ashley Wright – 1st, Serena Mueller – 2nd, Hudson Medeiros – 3rd.

Intro Interpretive; Maija Sutherland – 3rd.

Showcase 1; Hanna Kotze – 1st, Stella Cameron – 3rd.

Couples Intro Interpretive; Serena Mueller/Camilla Rego – 1st.

Group Showcase star 1/2; Hudson Medeiros/Tessa Medeiros – 1st.

Canskate/Star 1 Spins group 1; Eva Columbo – 3rd.

Canskate/Star 1 Spins group 2; Hanna Kotze – 1st, Ainsley McKinnon – 3rd.

Canskate/Star 1 Spins group 3; Stella Cameron – 3rd.

Star 2 Spins; Mary-Ella Christiansen – 1st.

Star 2 Field Moves; Ashley Wright- 1st, Elizabeth Kotze – 3rd.

Canskate Field Moves group 1; Eva Columbia -1st.

Star 1 Field Moves; Savanah Michell – 1st.

Star 3 Field Moves; Micaela Pearson – 1st, Olivia White – 2nd.

Star 4 Field Moves; Kasandra Luckey – 3rd.

Canskate Elements; Eva Columbo – 2nd.

Star 1 Elements, Makaela Mendoza – 1st.

Star 3 Elements, Serena Mueller – 2nd, Camilla Rego – 3rd.

Star 1 Quad Threat group 1; Hanna Kotze – 1st, Tessa Medeiros – 3rd.

Star 1 Quad Threat group 2; Savanah Michell – 1st, Makaela Mendoza – 2nd.

Star 1 Quad Threat group 3; Ainsley McKinnon – 1st, Stella Cameron – 2nd.

Star 1 Quad Threat group 4; Hudson Medeiros – 3rd.

Star 2 Quad Threat; Elizabeth Kotze – 1st, Ashley Wright – 2nd, Kate Lacasandile – 3rd.

Star 3 Quad Threat; Kasandra Luckey- 1st, Camilla Rego – 2nd.

Canskate/Star 1 Creative group 1; Hanna Kotze – 1st, Tessa Medeiros – 3rd.

Canskate/Star 1 Creative group 2; Savanah Michell – 1st.

Canskate/Star 1 Creative group 3; Hudson Medeiros – 1st.

Canskate/Star 1 Creative group 3; Ainsley McKinnon – 1st.

Star 2 Creative group 1; Kate Lacasandile – 1st.

Star 2 Creative group 2; Ashley Wright – 1st.

Star 3/4 Creative; Kasandra Luckey – 1st.

Red – 4th, Green – 3rd, Yellow – 2nd, Purple – 1st.