Snow to Surf registration rebounding

After a couple of poor snow years, the Royal LePage Comox Valley Snow to Surf Relay is seeing a surge in registration numbers. A dozen teams have taken advantage of advance registration pricing and secured their places at the start line on the slopes of Mount Washington.

Entries received by Jan. 6, or the first 90 teams, are $333. Those that arrive by Feb. 15, or the next 50 teams, are $438. Any later is $543.

Junior teams are charged $333.

The starting gun on April 29 will see the lead relay participants charge uphill to the alpine leg — the first of eight legs through the scenic Comox Valley to the finish bell at the Comox Marina.

Check out photos of the event at www.snowtosurf.com

And register soon.