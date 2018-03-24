Snow puts a damper on Elevator Race

Co-organizer Lyndie Hill had three words for the weather gods at the start of Saturday’s seventh annual HooDoo Adventures Elevator Race.

“Boo Mother Nature.”

Just prior to initial paddle portion of the event at the SS Sicamous starting line, snowy, wet conditions raised serious safety concerns and it was decided to cancel the cycling stage of the Elevator.

“I don’t know what it is with this weather but it is what it is,” said Hill. “This the first time in seven years we’ve had to cancel the bike portion because there is compact snow most the way down on Apex Road. Obviously the athletes are disappointed, especially the solo athletes who have trained a long time for this race but what can you do, we’re a slave to the weather.”

Over 100 competitors were registered to take part in this year’s event in which participants ascend 6,000 feet in 52 kilometres over the six stages which included paddle, road bike run/snow shoe, mountain bike, nordic ski, alpine ski/board.

Related: Elevator Race returns to Penticton

The finish line was at the Gun Barrel at Apex. One hundred per cent of the net proceeds go to the Youth Outdoor Recreation Society that funds outdoor recreation opportunities for schools in the Okanagan.

“It’s a great day for ducks,” said well-known local athlete Jeff Plant before the start. “I think it’s a great local event because it brings together all aspects of the endurance sports community and Mike and Lyndie are great people and I just want to support it.”

About how he fared in previous races, Plant replied: “Always slower than some other people.”

Tegan Graham and Becky Miller were competing in the team event portion of the race.

“It’s a bit of a crazy day out here, this mix of snow and rain is going to make the day quite interesting,” said Graham. “But we get to be out here with all our friends and celebrate at the end of the day.

“We did it last year and it was just way too much fun so we’re back again.”