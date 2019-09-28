(Contributed)

Snow hits Big White, more expected over weekend

The resort reported a first snowfall of the season of 2 cm Friday

  • Sep. 28, 2019 12:00 a.m.
  • Sports

Snow has hit Big White two weeks ahead of the resort’s opening day.

A fresh blanket of 2 centimetres was reported by the resort on Friday and they expect more snow over the weekend.

To report a typo, email:newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNewsnewstips@kelownacapnews.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Hope boys soccer gearing up for home turf tourney
Next story
Run to Win: Doreen McKay refuses to be kept down

Just Posted

Most Read