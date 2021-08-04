Blind Bay's David and Austin Knopf stand next to their ride that helped them best the competition on the drag strip in the Rimbey Rumble at the Central Alberta Raceways in Rimbey, Alta. on Friday, July 30, 2021. (Contributed)
Snapshot: Shuswap racers leave their mark at the Rimbey Rumble
David and Austin Knopf of Blind Bay were victors in the Rimbey Rumble
Blind Bay’s David and Austin Knopf stand next to their ride that helped them best the competition on the drag strip in the Rimbey Rumble at the Central Alberta Raceways in Rimbey, Alta. on Friday, July 30, 2021. (Contributed)
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter
Sign up for our newsletter to get Salmon Arm stories in your inbox every morning.
Salmon Arm Observer